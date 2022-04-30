Advaita Ashrama to host Eid prayers

In a show of communal harmony and peaceful co-existence, the Advaita Ashrama in Aluva will host prayers marking the celebration of Eid Ul Fitr.

The ground opposite the Ashrama will serve as Eidgah for hosting the customary prayers and sermon organised by the Aluva-based Masjid Al Ansar. The initiative is seen significant at a time when violence marked by communal hatred is being reported from across the country.

“Though the Advaita Ashrama ground was set to serve as Eidgah a few years ago, the plan had to be dropped following heavy downpour on the day before leaving the ground muddy and slushy. It may still happen this time if rain plays spoilsport,” said P.K. Abdul Salam, chief imam of Masjid Al Ansar.

People from other communities have also been invited to witness and partake in the celebrations that are likely to be held on Monday. When the organisers approached with a request for their ground, the Advaita Ashrama authorities, including Swami Dharmachaithanya, readily accepted the proposal, said Mr. Abdul Salam.