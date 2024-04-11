Admissions to courses at Kufos for 2024-25 academic year begin

April 11, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Admissions to courses at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) for the academic year 2024-25 is currently on. Details of the courses and application forms are available at http://www.kufos.ac.in, according to a press release.

Kufos, established in 2010 in Panangad near Kochi, has achieved significant standing among academic institutions and is engaged in meeting challenges in the fields of fisheries and ocean studies in the country and training personnel in the area. The university has been widely recognised for its academic excellence and research initiatives.

The varsity is ranked 25 among academic institutions in the area of agriculture and allied fields in the country, while it has also emerged as an internationally recognised institution of excellence in areas such as fisheries, ocean sciences, management, and food technology. The courses offered at the varsity also provide impetus to fisheries-based enterprises and aquaculture and inter-disciplinary research. They fall under programmes of the ICAR, UGC and AICT streams.

There are nine MFSc courses, 12 MSc courses, and five MTech. courses as well as PhD programmes under the various faculties. Regular stream MTech in Food Technology (Food Safety and Quality Assurance) and par-time courses in various streams are also offered.

One of the aims of the varsity is to provide quality and affordable education to children of the fishermen community. For this reason, the institution sets aside 20% of seats for children from the community in addition to regular reservations.

