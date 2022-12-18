Admission to Malayalam Ph.D programme at Sanskrit varsity hits rough weather

December 18, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - KOCHI

Admission to the Ph.D programme in Malayalam at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, has hit a roadblock following differences between the university authorities and the research committee over the number of candidates selected for the current academic year.

The Vice-Chancellor had asked a three-member panel comprising faculty members of the Department of Malayalam to examine the rank list and ascertain whether it had been prepared as per the notification issued by the university for selection of candidates for the doctoral programme.

The panel is learnt to have submitted the list of candidates as per the notification issued for nine candidates for the Ph.D programme, though the research committee had approved 18 candidates based on their performance in the entrance test and availability of slots with research guides. These 18 candidates, who were expected to join the PhD programme next week, have been told to wait until further notice.

Save University Campaign Committee had alleged that Dr. V. Lissy Mathew, Head of the Department of Malayalam at the university, was removed from the post for admitting the wife of a former Congress MLA for the programme. Official records showed that she was relieved based on the basis of the revised seniority list.

A letter issued by the Pro-Vice-Chancellor to Dr. Mathew on December 13 stated that the Vice-Chancellor had decided to cancel the selection list for the PhD programme for 2022 owing to technical reasons. The admission process was also stopped, and she was asked to publish a new list.

The candidates who had received the joining intimation are planning to take the legal route once the authorities decided to cancel the existing rank list saying that it was in violation of the powers of the research committee to admit students based on the availability of research guides.