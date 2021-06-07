Admission to degree courses should be based on common entrance test, says CBSE forum

KOCHI

07 June 2021 17:44 IST

The Kerala CBSE School Managements Association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to ensure that admission to degree and professional courses is done on the basis of a common entrance exam to protect the interests of lakhs of CBSE and ICSE students, whose Class 12 board exams were cancelled owing to the pandemic crisis.

There should be a uniform criteria for admission to degree and professional courses on all-India basis. The admission should be made on the basis of the marks scored in the common entrance exam, said T.P.M Ibrahim Khan, president of the association. The marks of Class 12 students of CBSE and ICSE screams were determined based on various criteria in the absence of the written examination. They had lost an opportunity to earn the deserving marks based on the written examination. It was not possible to have uniform criteria for determining the marks of various school boards in the country, he said.

The association has urged the Prime Minister and the Education Minister not to consider the marks awarded based on the evaluation criteria proposed by the Central boards in the admission to various degree and professional programmes. The admission to such programmes should be permitted only after the declaration of the results of the Class 12 board exams. Concessional and additional marks awarded under various heads by the State boards must not be considered for admission to degree and professional programmes, it said.

