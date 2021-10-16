Admission process to IITs, NITs begins today

Registration, choice of courses can be made till Oct. 25

The online registration and choice of courses for the first year BTech/BArch./BE programmes of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government funded technical institutes will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and go on till 5 p.m. on October 25.

Eligible candidates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main and JEE Advanced), 2021, can apply through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) website https://josaa.nic.in.

Lity Alen Varghese, Chairperson, UG admissions and centre in-charge, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) verification centre at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), said here on Friday that all candidates who had secured a rank in JEE (Main) 2021 were eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT+ system (except IITs) while all candidates who were declared qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2021 were eligible to register for seat allocation in all participating institutes.

The details of counselling schedule, verification centres, help centres and business rules available on the JoSAA website. Candidates seeking admission through JoSAA have been urged to read the JoSAA “business rules” carefully, and to visit the JoSAA website regularly for updates.

The admission procedure consists of the following mandatory phases - online registration and choice-filling through the JoSAA website; seat allocation by JoSAA, to be published through the JoSAA website and online document verification.

The first round of seat allocation will be published in the JoSAA website on October 27 which will be followed by the first round online reporting, fee remittance, document upload, response by candidate to query (if required) and seat acceptance from October 27- 30. There will be a total of six regular rounds of seat allocation and online reporting.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Varghese said it was decided to do away with the physical reporting of the candidates after seat allotment for document verification in order to confirm the seats. Instead of this, the document verification process would be online this year. In case the situation did not permit the physical presence of candidate at the institutes for admission, the above process would also be done online.

For JEE-Main candidates (for admission to the NIT+ system, except IITs), the NIT-C http://www.nitc.ac.in is a help centre / reporting centre.

The help centre at NIT-Calicut (NIT campus post, Kozhikode – 673601, Phone: 0495 – 2286118, 2286110, Email: ugadmissions@nitc.ac.in, admissiondesk@nitc.ac.in) will function from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on all working days from October 16 to 25.