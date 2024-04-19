ADVERTISEMENT

Admission for integrated M Sc. programmes on the basis of CUSAT CAT

April 19, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The admission to the seven five-year integrated M. Sc programmes offered by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in the new academic year will be on the basis of the performance in the common admission test conducted by the university, CUSAT CAT.

The five-year integrated programmes are in the disciplines of Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Computer Science, and Photonics.

The students enrolling for the programmes will have multiple exit options, including three-year undergraduate degree, four-year undergraduate degree (Honours), four-year undergraduate degree (Honours with Research), according to the Regulations of the programmes.

