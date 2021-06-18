Admiral felicitates budding naval architect

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, on Friday felicitated 15-year-old Aromal of Sri Vivekananda Memorial Public School, Aralumoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, who has developed a keen interest in pursuing his hobby of making 3-D miniature models of warships and submarines using cardboard.

Son of Babu and Shalini, Aromal displayed all the models made by him to the Admiral during his official visit to Thiruvananthapuram. Adm Chawla was impressed by the models made by Aromal, which had accurate details of warships, which only a professional ship architect can make. He gifted Aromal a special memento of a ship model and conveyed his blessings to the young architect who dreams of becoming a naval architect.