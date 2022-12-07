Adivasi-Dalit students to launch agitation on December 10

December 07, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Authorities urged to facilitate higher education opportunities for them

The Hindu Bureau

Adivasi-Dalit students will stage a protest here on December 10 to press for their various demands, including improved efforts by the authorities to facilitate their higher education and action against government officials opposing such initiatives.

They have urged the Department of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Development to come up with a comprehensive plan to enhance the educational and financial needs of the students.

M. Geethanandan, chairman of the Indigenous Peoples’ Collective and State co-ordinator of the Adivasi Gothramahasabha, said the Adivasi-Dalit students coming to Ernakulam and other cities from Wayanad and Attapady to pursue higher studies were facing neglect from the authorities. It is a reality that only a section of students from backward communities qualify for higher studies, he said.

The collective urged the government to come up with special projects to improve the enrolment of Adivasi-Dalit students in various institutions. Nearly 150 students from across the State have to depend on private accommodation facilities in view of the lack of government hostels.

The Finance department is yet to clear a proposal of the Director of Scheduled Tribes to sanction ₹7,000 as hostel allowance to SC/ST students, it said.

The collective along with Adivas-Dalit students pursuing education in Ernakulam demanded action against R. Anoop, Tribal Extension Officer, Aluva, for his alleged discriminatory actions against the students. They alleged that he had ill-treated some of them, besides getting unnecessarily involved in their activities.

