Adivasi, Dalit students in a fix as institutions across Kerala demand high admission fee

Adivasi and Dalit students are being asked to cough up substantial amount as fee upfront for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in institutions across Kerala despite explicit directions against such a practice by both Central and State governments.

Both the Union government guidelines on post-matric scholarships for Scheduled Caste students and the order issued by the State Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development department mention about a ‘freeship card’ that enables students to secure admission without paying tuition and hostel fee upfront.

The card shall make the student eligible to study in the institution without pre-payment of fee and on the condition that when the amount is deposited in the student’s account, the institution would be intimated to collect it from the student, the guidelines read.

“However, neither educational institutions nor SC/ST Development department officials seem aware of such a card, which the student has to download from the e-grantz portal. Also, there are no simple guidelines on the portal about how to generate the card, which makes the process all the more difficult for students hailing from marginalised sections,” said M. Geethanandan, State coordinator of Adi Shakti Summer School, a collective of Adivasi and Dalit youths under the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS).

The guidelines also state that portals shall remain open throughout the year for issuance of the freeship card. “However, the e-grantz portal is inaccessible, which the department officials say will be made available once the process for the previous academic year is completed. In the absence of freeship cards, Adivasi and Dalit students have to pay on an average between ₹8,000 and ₹12,000 for undergraduate courses and around ₹50,000 for professional courses,” said Mary Lydia, State coordinator, Adi Shakti Summer School.

The absence of freeship card coupled with pending dues towards e-grantz over the last couple of years has emerged as a stumbling block for Adivasi and Dalit students to secure admission. Previously, the grants were credited directly to the accounts of the institutions. But now, it is credited to the accounts of students directly, a change enforced by the Centre in the name of ensuring greater transparency.

“Earlier, the institutions were assured of getting paid, and they did not bother students. But under the new arrangement, they seem to be concerned whether the students will pay them and are hence demanding payment of fee upfront. In fact, when one of our staff approached a major college in the city to mediate, the authorities there asked him to give a personal undertaking to the effect that in the event the grant was not paid, he would pay it,” said Ms. Lydia.