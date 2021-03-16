Adhidhi turns entrepreneur with CMFRI support

Transgender person opens fish vending stall in city

Adhidhi Achyuth is delighted to be part of India’s fisheries sector to start an entrepreneurial initiative.A transgender person who wanted to earn a regular income, Adhidhi opened a modernised fish vending stall at the Vennala market in the city on Monday, with the support of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

A communication from the institute claimed that Adhithi was the first transgender entrepreneur in the country’s fisheries sector.

The 36-year-old Adhidhi decided to become an entrepreneur after undergoing difficult and unpleasant experiences in securing a job. Adhidhi’s dream to be employed was realised with the CMFRI offering a modernised fish vending stall with the facility to sell live fish too.

Under the Central government scheme of Scheduled Caste Sub Plan, the CMFRI spent around ₹5 lakh to set up the fish stall that has a deep freezer, fish display table with cooler, billing machine, weighing balance and other facilities for cutting and cleaning fish, along with the facility for maintaining fish in live and fresh conditions.

Live fishes farmed in cage fish farms and biofloc units and captured marine fishes will be available at the stall, which was inaugurated by actors Harisree Ashokan and Molly Kannamaly.