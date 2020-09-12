Addiction to games harmful to wellness: psychiatrist

KOCHI

12 September 2020 22:12 IST

‘Parents can use ban on PUBG as opportunity for course correction by their children’

Just days after the Union government banned PUBG, a popular multi-player online combat game, a 12-year-old boy addicted to online gaming was taken to a noted psychiatrist in the city.

The villain, unsurprisingly, was the banned game itself. If parents thought that inaccessibility to his favourite game may finally bring about some welcome change to their child’s gaming addiction, they were in for a surprise.

“Rather than being dejected about the banned game, he turned out to be highly optimistic about finding an alternative. In fact, he said that one was already in the horizon,” said psychiatrist C.J. John, who has been treating the child for behavioural disorders emanating from addiction to online games.

Extreme aggressiveness, turning argumentative, spending long hours in front of the screen are some of the tell-tale signs of gaming addiction that starts as early as pre-teens and may even last through to adulthood.

Dr. John said that as in everything else, “catch them young” should be the guiding principle in addressing such addiction. Often, parents turn a blind eye to such signs by taking comfort in the fact that they were, after all, staying at home and then suddenly turn excessively stern when grades begin to slip. By that time, it would be too late and the child turns rebellious at any attempt to control his screen time.

“The ban on PUBG should be used as a window of opportunity by parents to convince their wards that the game they were addicted to was so bad that the government had to ban it and enforce an online etiquette. Else, there is the danger of them turning into a similar or more dangerous online alternative,” said Dr. John.

The immense popularity of PUBG could be gauged from the fact that a group of youngsters even took out a protest march against its ban at Vaipur in Pathanamathitta district.

Akhil Johnson, a techie, who was introduced to the game by his colleagues a year ago, vouches for how engrossing the game can be. “There is this high of entering a battle arena with your friends as a squad against real people and see the jumps in ranking with successive completions of each level,” said Mr. Johnson who is an avid follower of the YouTube sessions of acclaimed players with millions of followers. Notwithstanding their emotional connect to the game, he said that professional players were hardly going to wallow in sadness but move on to other games.

M. Narayanan, president of the Kerala chapter of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, said that gaming such as gambling addiction can lead to waste of time and cash besides causing obesity owing to lack of physical exercise. “There was this case of a 15-year-old boy who consistently dug into his grandmother’s money for online gaming without her knowledge after being put under her care by his parents who were abroad. Apart from parental control, government should also keep tabs on such gaming platforms,” he said.