Adalats to expedite payment of land acquisition compensation

Adalats will be held on October 6, 7, 8 and 11 to speed up the process of paying compensation for land being taken over for the development of national highway 66 between Edappally and Moothakunnam.

A communication from the district administration said here on Tuesday that the adalats will help pay the ₹1,200 crore that has been allotted for acquiring land for the development project.

Officials from different village offices, sub-registrar’s office and other local bodies will participate in the adalat to make available all the documents that are needed to speed up the land acquisition process, the communication added. Arrangements are being made to pay the compensation amount within seven days of the submission of the ownership certificate, said S. Shajahan, Additional District Magistrate. If the documents are delayed, the compensation amount will be deposited with the court to complete the land acquisition process, the communication said.

A total of 22.44 hectares will be acquired from Edappally North, Cheranalloor, Varapuzha, Alangad, Kottuvally, Paravoor, Vadakkekara and Moothakunnam villages, the communication said. Twelve landowners in Cheranalloor village have been given ₹9.8 crore so far as part of the land acquisition process. Adalats will be held for Edappally North and Cheranalloor villages on October 6 at Friends Library, Kunnumpuram, from 10 am; Alangad and Varapuzha villages have the adalats on October 7 at St. Phenomena’s LP School, Koonammavu, from 10 am; Vadakkekara and Moothakunnam villages will have the adalats on October 8 at the Service Cooperative Bank No. 3131 from 10 am; Kottuvally and Paravur villages will have the adalat on October 11 at the NSS Karayogam Hall, Vazhikulangara, from 10 am.