Actor’s POCSO case: court seeks State’s views

Kerala High Court (HC) has sought the views of the State government on a bail plea filed by actor Sreejith Ravi, who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The Thrissur West Police had booked the actor last week for exhibiting nudity in front of children. The police case is that the actor exposed himself before children at near SN Park, near Ayyanthole, Thrissur. The actor was arrested on complaint from the parents of children.

The actor moved the court by stating that he was undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital for behavioural disorder since 2016 September. He submitted that his continuance in the custody would upset his mental health. Since the statements of the children were recorded, the custody was not required any more, he argued.

The court posted the case for July 15.