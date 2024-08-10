ADVERTISEMENT

Actor’s fans held after slugfest over shifting of loyalty

Published - August 10, 2024 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

When fans who rooted for the same Tamil superstar had a fight and one of them changed allegiance to a ‘rival’ star, what ensued was an abusive social media slugfest leading to the arrest of two persons by the Aluva cyber police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested are Harisankar, 27, of Neendoor and Jojin Johny, 23, of Veliyannoor. The petitioner, a resident of Kalloorkad, was at the receiving end of their wrath as he was subjected to abusive social media attack through fake accounts, said the police.

The attack through multiple fake accounts started once the petitioner shifted his loyalty to another Tamil superstar. Both the accused and the petitioner were part of their respective fan groups described as ‘Fan fighters.’

A similar petition was lodged with the Kalloorkad police in 2021 though it was resolved then. According to the police, both the accused maintained fake accounts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US