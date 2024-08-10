Actor’s fans held after slugfest over shifting of loyalty

When fans who rooted for the same Tamil superstar had a fight and one of them changed allegiance to a ‘rival’ star, what ensued was an abusive social media slugfest leading to the arrest of two persons by the Aluva cyber police.

The arrested are Harisankar, 27, of Neendoor and Jojin Johny, 23, of Veliyannoor. The petitioner, a resident of Kalloorkad, was at the receiving end of their wrath as he was subjected to abusive social media attack through fake accounts, said the police.

The attack through multiple fake accounts started once the petitioner shifted his loyalty to another Tamil superstar. Both the accused and the petitioner were part of their respective fan groups described as ‘Fan fighters.’

A similar petition was lodged with the Kalloorkad police in 2021 though it was resolved then. According to the police, both the accused maintained fake accounts.