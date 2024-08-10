GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor’s fans held after slugfest over shifting of loyalty

Published - August 10, 2024 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

When fans who rooted for the same Tamil superstar had a fight and one of them changed allegiance to a ‘rival’ star, what ensued was an abusive social media slugfest leading to the arrest of two persons by the Aluva cyber police.

The arrested are Harisankar, 27, of Neendoor and Jojin Johny, 23, of Veliyannoor. The petitioner, a resident of Kalloorkad, was at the receiving end of their wrath as he was subjected to abusive social media attack through fake accounts, said the police.

The attack through multiple fake accounts started once the petitioner shifted his loyalty to another Tamil superstar. Both the accused and the petitioner were part of their respective fan groups described as ‘Fan fighters.’

A similar petition was lodged with the Kalloorkad police in 2021 though it was resolved then. According to the police, both the accused maintained fake accounts.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.