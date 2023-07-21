Actor Vinayakan fails to turn up before police

July 21, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Actor Vinayakan, who is in the eye of the storm over his allegedly objectionable social media post, since withdrawn, about departed former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, did not turn up before the police on Friday in a case registered in that connection.

The Ernakulam Town North police, that had registered the case on Thursday, had summoned him for recording his statement. The late leader’s family had said that the actor need not be proceeded against. However, the police pointed out that the petitions against the actor filed by Congress workers had not yet been withdrawn.

Sanal, a resident of Vaduthala and one of the complainants, held a demonstration carrying a placard in front of the North police station on Friday, demanding the actor’s arrest. He told the media that such an insult to the dead could not be tolerated. Insulting the mortal remains of the deceased when the people of the State were mourning his demise could not be forgiven, he said.

Vinayakan stands booked under Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 297 (disturbing funeral with intention to wound the feeling) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 120 (o) (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance) of the Kerala Police Act.

Three persons reportedly went to the actor’s apartment near Kaloor stadium on Thursday shortly after his video went viral, following which he alerted the police. They also allegedly damaged a window of his apartment.

Meanwhile, the actor continued to draw heavy criticism, even bordering on threats of bodily harm, on social media for his now withdrawn post.

