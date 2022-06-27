Actor Vijay Babu arrested in rape case; to be released on bail on bond and two sureties

:

The Kochi city police on Monday arrested actor-producer Vijay Babu in a case registered by Ernakulam South police for allegedly raping a young woman actor.

The arrest was recorded when he appeared at the South police station for interrogation at 9 a.m. as per the directions of the Kerala High Court, which had granted him conditional anticipatory bail last week.

“He will be subjected to medical examination and a potency test will also be conducted. He will be released on bail subjected to executing a bond for Rs. 5 lakh with two solvent sureties each for the said amount,” said a senior official with the city police.

His arrest is also likely to recorded in the case registered for revealing the identity of the survivor subjected to similar bail conditions.

The High Court had directed the accused to appear for interrogation for a week from Monday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the course of which he would be deemed to be under custody. The police plan to take him for evidence collection to all the places where he is alleged to have taken the survivor. The police are also collecting evidence about his friends and acquaintances who abetted him to extend his stay abroad besides allegedly trying to influence the survivor to withdraw the petition.

Babu had also been ordered to refrain from contacting or attempt to contact the survivor or any witness in the case and also not to indulge in any kind of attack against the survivor through social media or other modes.

Babu was booked for rape on a petition filed by the survivor on April 22 soon after which he had fled the country to Dubai via Bengaluru. The police booked a second case against him on April 27 after he revealed the identity of the survivor in a social media outburst from Dubai.

Since then, the police had issued a lookout notice against him and managed to secure a Blue Corner notice against him by the Interpol. A move to get a Red Corner notice issued, however, didn’t materialise reportedly owing to bureaucratic hassles.

The police had also raided his apartments in the Kochi and been to the hotels where he had been allegedly with the survivor.

At the receiving end of the wrath of film organisations like the Women in Cinema Collective, Babu had stepped down from the executive committee of AMMA,. But he attended the general body meeting of the association held here on Sunday. That he chose not to resign invited criticism.

In between, his mother had petitioned the chief minister and state police chief alleging a conspiracy by a Kochi-based movie industry clique to malign and defame him.