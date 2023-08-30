Actor urges government to address farmers’ woes

August 30, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Actor Jayasoorya has come down on the government for not resolving the financial woes faced by farmers in the State.

He was speaking at an agricultural fest attended by Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad and Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve at Kalamassery.

Referring to the delay on the part of Supplyco in releasing arrears, Mr. Jayasoorya said farmers were forced to go on fast on Thiruvonam day as a mark of protest against the delay in clearing their dues.

“How will the youth choose agriculture as a profession after seeing the plight of farmers. I do not think that the children of farmers will like to pursue agriculture,” he said.

The actor urged the government to look into the crisis facing farmers without delay and bail them out.

