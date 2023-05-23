ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Unni Mukundan to stand trial

May 23, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Unni Mukundan will have to stand trial in a case relating to the outraging of the modesty of a woman.

A Single Judge of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected the plea of the actor for quashing the FIR registered in the case. The actor was booked following a complaint filed by a woman, who stated that the actor outraged her modesty when she met him in 2017 for a discussion of a movie. The women had also filed a statement before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Ernakulam in this regard.

As the investigation in the case was progressing, the counsel of the actor brought an affidavit of the woman reportedly stating that she was not interested in pursuing the case before the court. The High Court, which considered the affidavit, had stayed the proceedings in the case. However, the woman later informed the court that the affidavit was a bogus one following which the court vacated the stay.

The trial court will consider the case on June 9.

