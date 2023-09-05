ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Tovino Thomas suffers injury during film shooting

September 05, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tovino Thomas

Actor Tovino Thomas suffered a minor leg injury on the location of his forthcoming movie Nadikar Thilakam at Marampally near Perumbavoor on Monday.

He was taken to a hospital in Aluva and was given stitches. The accident occurred after an aquarium on the set collapsed and the actor got injured by the splinters of glass from the unit. He has been advised rest for two weeks.

Nadikar Thilakam is directed by Lal Jr. and the cast included Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, and Shine Tom Chacko.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US