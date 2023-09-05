Actor Tovino Thomas suffers injury during film shooting

September 05, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Actor Tovino Thomas suffered a minor leg injury on the location of his forthcoming movie Nadikar Thilakam at Marampally near Perumbavoor on Monday.

He was taken to a hospital in Aluva and was given stitches. The accident occurred after an aquarium on the set collapsed and the actor got injured by the splinters of glass from the unit. He has been advised rest for two weeks.

Nadikar Thilakam is directed by Lal Jr. and the cast included Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, and Shine Tom Chacko.

