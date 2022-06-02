Actor sustains burns during film shoot

Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan sustained minor burns to his hand during the course of a film’s shoot at Vypeen on Wednesday night.

He was rushed to a private hospital at Palarivattom where he has been admitted for observation. The burn was not serious, hospital sources said.

The accident occurred during the shooting of the movie Vedikettu. The film is being directed jointly by Mr. Unnikrishnan and Bibin George. The duo have scripted movies together and this is their debut directorial venture.