Actor Sreenivasan responding well to treatment

Actor Sreenivasan

April 07, 2022 15:25 IST

The condition of Malayalam actor-scriptwriter Sreenivasan, who was put on ventilator following cardiac-related ailments, is satisfactory and he is responding well to the treatment and medicines, according to the hospital authorities.

He was admitted on March 30 at the Apollo Adlux Hospital near Angamaly here owing to cardiac ailments. The actor underwent bypass surgery and he is recovering in the coronary care unit, said a medical bulletin issued by Dr. Anil S. R, Director, Medical Services, on Thursday.

