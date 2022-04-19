Kochi

Actor Sreenivasan discharged

Malyalam actor Sreenivasan who had been admitted to Apollo Adlux Hospital in Angamaly on March 30 was discharged on Tuesday.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital said he was stable. Mr Sreenivasan showed remarkable improvement in his cardiac and general condition, it said.


