Actor Sonu Sood helps seven-month-old with liver transplant surgery

A seven-month-old infant underwent a liver transplant at the Aster Medcity hospital here as part of the ‘Second Chance’ initiative launched by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in association with Aster Volunteers .

Mohammed Safan Ali received the liver from his mother. He was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a rare condition where the bile ducts or the tube that connects the liver to the intestine does not develop. A surgical intervention in his home town of Karimnagar in Telangana failed to yield results. It was then that the infant was brought to Aster Medcity with Mr. Sood’s help, says a release.

The Second Chance initiative was launched by the actor in partnership with Aster Volunteers, the corporate social responsibility arm of Aster DM Healthcare, to support underprivileged children in need of liver transplant. Nearly 50 children are expected to receive support in the first phase.