Actor sexual assault case: Kerala HC adjourns hearing on plea for a change of court

The woman actor sought a change of court, arguing that the transfer of the case from the Special Court to the Sessions Court was without jurisdiction and against the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
August 22, 2022 14:25 IST

A view of the High Court of Kerala in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Mustafah K. K.

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to August 29 the hearing on a petition moved by the survivor in the actor sexual assault case seeking transfer of the case to the Special Additional Sessions Court from the District and Sessions Court.

Justice Ziyad Rahaman A.A. will hold an in-camera hearing on the petition as sought by the counsel for the survivor.

Also Read | Kerala actor rape case: An irresponsible act

In her petition, the woman actor sought a change of court saying that she had lost faith in the trial court judge. She contended that the transfer of the case from the Special Court to the Sessions Court was without jurisdiction and against the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, she argued.

When the petition came up before Justice Kauser Edapagath last time, the judge recused from hearing the petition.

