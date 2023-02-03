Actor rape case: Trial court seeks permission for camp sitting

February 03, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Sessions Court trying the actor rape case has sought the permission of the Kerala High Court for holding a four-day camp sitting of the court at Thiruvananthapuram.

The trial court has approached the High Court for holding the sitting of the court from February 7 to 10 to complete the cross examination of film maker Balachandrakumar.

The witness is undergoing medical treatment and hence reportedly expressed his inability to appear before the court.

The court will have to hold a camp sitting considering the fact that the trial in the rape case was being held in-camera. The examination of other witnesses is progressing in the trial court.