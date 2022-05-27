Actor rape case: State seeks more time on survivor’s plea

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam. File | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu.

The survivor had approached the Kerala High Court expressing her anguish over the reported moves of the investigation team to close the further investigation prematurely

The State government has sought time to file its statement in the petition filed by the survivor in the actor rape case.

As Justice A.A. Ziyad Rahman considered the case on Friday, T.A. Shaji, the Director General of Prosecution, informed the court that more time was needed for the State to file its statement. The court had also asked the State government to file a statement when the court considered the petition of the young actor.

The survivor had also complained that the investigation team was unwilling to question the lawyers of actor Dileep, the eight accused in the case.

The woman actor had also met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday to air her concerns.