Actor rape case: prosecution seeks more time to complete further investigation

Need to grill Sreelekha and look into forensic report on memory card

The prosecution in the actor rape case has sought three more weeks to look into the latest forensic report on the changed hash value of the memory card and grill the former Jail DGP R. Sreelekha on her disclosures and thus complete the further investigation.

In its application filed before the Kerala High Court, the prosecution submitted that the hash value of the card in which the visuals of the alleged rape were recorded had been found changed thrice, indicating that it was accessed as many times.

The card was found accessed last on July 19, 2021. While there was a change in the hash value of the memory card, no changes had been noticed regarding the hash value of the visuals.

The cloned copy of the forensic image of the memory card needed to be produced before the trial court in the wake of the analysis carried out at the Forensic Science Laboratory. The forensic expert who carried out the analysis needed to be examined. The investigating agency would require further time to collect the materials and produce them before the trial court, it submitted.

Ms. Sreelekha, who made serious allegations against the findings of the investigation agency, especially regarding actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, has to be questioned to verify her revelations and examine its impact in the case.

She had alleged that Dileep was falsely implicated in the case and the photographs seized by the police in which Dileep and Pulsar Suni, the first accused, were seen had been photoshoped. She had also stated that the police had supplied a mobile phone to Pulsar Suni in jail to concoct evidence. Ms. Sreelekha had also contradicted many of the findings of the police, it submitted.

During the further investigation, the statements of 138 witnesses had been recorded, searches conducted at seven premises, 32 mahazars prepared, and 269 documents seized. The voice samples of ten persons were sent for forensic examination and seven other forensic examination reports received. The investigation team had taken all possible efforts to complete the further investigation on time, it submitted.

The prosecution, which felt it required further breathing time to complete the investigation, said it would be put to hardship and inconvenience if time was not extended. This is the fourth extension of time sought by the agency in the case.