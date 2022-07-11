Actor rape case: prosecution mulls contempt of court proceedings against Sreelekha

Former DGP said on her YouTube channel that Kerala Police had fabricated evidence against Dileep and were targeting him in the actor rape case

The revelations of former DGP (Prisons) R. Sreelekha that the police had fabricated evidence against actor Dileep in the case pertaining to the rape of a woman actor has added a new legal twist to the ongoing case.

While prosecution sources hinted that they may explore the possibility of moving a contempt of court petition against Ms. Sreelekha, the first woman IPS officer in the State, the Crime Branch, according to indications, was toying with the idea of interrogating her against the backdrop of the revelations.

It was through her YouTube channel that Ms. Sreelekha slammed the police for ‘fabricating evidence and targeting the actor.‘

What has worried the prosecution is the allegation of fabrication of evidence, which has raised a question mark on the credibility of the police investigation and the court proceedings. Had it been an allegation of lack of evidence against Dileep in the case, it would not have hit the prosecution hard.

Decision shortly

A decision on the contempt proceedings will be taken shortly in consultation with senior police and legal functionaries, they said. Ms. Sreelekha refused to respond to the developments. The contempt of court proceedings will have to be moved at the special court considering the actor rape case.

The trial court is to consider on Tuesday, a contempt of court proceedings against Nikesh Kumar, the editor of Reporter TV and Balachandrakumar, a filmmaker who came up with a revelation that he was a witness to a conspiracy hatched by Dileep and a few others to eliminate the investigation officers who probed the rape case. The contempt of court petition was moved by Dileep.

Hash value of memory card

The revelations, which have put the police and the prosecution in the back foot, have come at a time when the investigation and the prosecution have entered a crucial phase. The prosecution and the police are waiting for the forensic report on the changed hash value of the memory card in which the alleged rape was recorded. The High Court had directed the experts of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Thiruvananthapuram, to provide the analysis report to the special court and the investigation officer before July 14.

Moreover, the deadline fixed by the Kerala High Court for the police to complete the further investigation, which was launched after the revelations of Balachandrakumar, will expire on July 15. The police are likely to seek an extension. The prosecution case is that the actor was sexually assaulted on the night of February 17, 2017, in a moving car in Kochi while she was returning from Thrissur.