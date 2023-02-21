Actor rape case: Manju Warrier examined as witness

February 21, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Actor Manju Warrier was examined in the actor rape case as a witness at the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday. This was the second time that Ms. Warrier was examined as a witness in the case in which actor Dileep was arraigned as an accused. The examination of Ms. Warrier will continue on Wednesday. The lawyers of the actor will cross-examine her on the day. Though Mr. Dileep had challenged the examination of witnesses, including Ms. Warrier, who were examined earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected his plea.