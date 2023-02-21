HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor rape case: Manju Warrier examined as witness

February 21, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Manju Warrier was examined in the actor rape case as a witness at the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday. This was the second time that Ms. Warrier was examined as a witness in the case in which actor Dileep was arraigned as an accused. The examination of Ms. Warrier will continue on Wednesday. The lawyers of the actor will cross-examine her on the day. Though Mr. Dileep had challenged the examination of witnesses, including Ms. Warrier, who were examined earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected his plea.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.