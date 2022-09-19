Kochi

Actor Naslen files complaint with cyber cell alleging creation of fake profile

Young actor Naslen K. Gafoor has filed a complaint before the Kochi Cyber Cell alleging that a fake Facebook profile was created in his name.

The actor said in a social media post on Monday that the person behind the fraud had posted a derogatory comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the fake profile. “I came to know about it from my friends, who alerted me about the fake profile. A complaint has been lodged before the cyber cell seeking an inquiry to find out those involved in creating it,” he said.

Mr. Naslen said he had received messages from a few people saying that they would not watch his movies anymore for posting a derogatory message against the Prime Minister, without realising that it was a fake profile.


