ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Moly Kannamaly remains critical

January 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Moly Kannamaly was admitted to a private hospital in Fort Kochi following multiple ailments on Sunday.

She is in the intensive care unit where her condition remains critical, according to the public relations wing at Gautham Hospital at Panayappilly.

The actor had been undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments for long. Despite her poor health, she had hit the headlines recently after she was chosen for a role in an English movie directed by Joy K. Mathew who works in the Australian film industry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

celebrity

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US