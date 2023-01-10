HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Moly Kannamaly remains critical

January 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Moly Kannamaly was admitted to a private hospital in Fort Kochi following multiple ailments on Sunday.

She is in the intensive care unit where her condition remains critical, according to the public relations wing at Gautham Hospital at Panayappilly.

The actor had been undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments for long. Despite her poor health, she had hit the headlines recently after she was chosen for a role in an English movie directed by Joy K. Mathew who works in the Australian film industry.

Related Topics

celebrity

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.