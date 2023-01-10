Actor Moly Kannamaly remains critical

January 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Actor Moly Kannamaly was admitted to a private hospital in Fort Kochi following multiple ailments on Sunday.

She is in the intensive care unit where her condition remains critical, according to the public relations wing at Gautham Hospital at Panayappilly.

The actor had been undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments for long. Despite her poor health, she had hit the headlines recently after she was chosen for a role in an English movie directed by Joy K. Mathew who works in the Australian film industry.