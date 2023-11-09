Actor Kalabhavan Haneef passes away

November 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Noted mimicry artiste and actor Kalabhavan Haneef died following a respiratory-related ailment at a private hospital here on Thursday evening. He was 61.

He shot to fame through his stint in the famous Kochi-based mimicry troupe Kalabhavan. He also dabbled in television serials and skits besides being part of numerous stage shows across the country and abroad.

He has also donned roles, mostly small ones, in over a hundred movies at least. His notable outings were in films like Ee Parakkum Thalika, Pandippada, Salt and Pepper, Ee Adutha Kaalathu, Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty, Ustad Hotel , and Vellaripravinte Changathy. He last acted in the film Jaladhara Pumpset, which was released earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Mattancherry, Haneef had evinced interest in mimicry and mono act from his schools days with films being his ultimate dream. He was introduced in Kalabhavan by the late actor and mimicry artiste Sainudheen.

He had shared stage with mimicry artistes who later made it big in films like Jayaram, Harishree Ashokan, and actor-director duo Siddique and Lal.

After completing his pre degree he had worked in the postal department and also as a sale representative in a hardware company before turning full time to television and films. He is survived by wife and two children.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.