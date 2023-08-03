HamberMenu
Actor Kailas Nath dead

August 03, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Film and television actor Kailas Nath, 65, died here on Thursday.

He was under treatment for liver-related ailments for the past few months and was staying at Thripunithura. He had acted in over 150 movies, of which nearly 90 were in Tamil. He entered the Malayalam film industry as an assistant to veteran filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi. He was also active in mimicry and stage programmes before making his acting debut through the movie Sangamam in 1977.

Three years later, he made his debut in Tamil through the film Oru Thalai Ragam. Some of his movies include Etho Oru Swapnam; Palaivana Solai;  Sara Varsham;  Sethurama Iyer CBI; Mizhikal Sakshi; Seetha Kalyanam; and Yugapurushan. He directed the movie Ithu Nalla Thamasha, which was released in 1985.

He was active in television and had won appreciation for his roles in serials like Minnukettu; Ente Manasaputhri; Pranayam; and Manasariyathe.

