ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Innocent remains critical

March 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The health condition of senior Malayalam actor Innocent (75), who was admitted to a private hospital here three weeks ago for cancer-related complications, remains critical, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital authorities at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

He is currently under Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, said the bulletin issued by the authorities of VPS Lakeshore Hospital. A former Member of Parliament from Chalakudy, he was diagnosed with nonhodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that affects lymph nodes, in 2012.  

In a career spanning over five decades, Innocent had acted in over 500 movies. He had also served as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for long.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US