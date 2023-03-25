Actor Innocent remains critical

March 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The health condition of senior Malayalam actor Innocent (75), who was admitted to a private hospital here three weeks ago for cancer-related complications, remains critical, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital authorities at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

He is currently under Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, said the bulletin issued by the authorities of VPS Lakeshore Hospital. A former Member of Parliament from Chalakudy, he was diagnosed with nonhodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that affects lymph nodes, in 2012.

In a career spanning over five decades, Innocent had acted in over 500 movies. He had also served as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for long.