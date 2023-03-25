ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam actor Innocent critical

March 25, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Malayalam actor and politician Innocent. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The condition of senior Malayalam actor Innocent (75), who was admitted at a private hospital here three weeks back for cancer-related complications, continues to remain critical.

He is currently under Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support, according to a medical bulletin issued by authorities at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi.

In a career spanning over five decades, Innocent had acted in over 500 movies. He had also served as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for long.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US