Actor harassment: police not to seek custody of accused

The Kochi City police probing the alleged harassment of a young female actor at a mall here will not seek the custody of the two accused, as they remain confident of collecting further evidence and tracing witnesses without their presence.
Muhammed Ramshad, 25, and Muhammed Adil, 24, both from Malappuram, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Monday, two days after the actor went public about her experience on social media.
Subsequently, the Kalamassery police registered a suo motu case, invoking IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), though the victim’s mother lodged a petition thereafter.
The police have already collected the CCTV footage from the mall and are in the process of garnering further evidence and tracing witnesses. A potential identification parade in compliance with the directions of the court is likely.
The accused were nabbed by the Kalamassery police when they were reportedly on their way to surrender before the police on Sunday night.
