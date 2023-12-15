Actor booked on charge of assaulting autorickshaw driver

December 15, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A television actor was booked by the Palarivattom police for allegedly beating up an autorickshaw driver.

The arrested is Arjun Somashekhar. He was later released on bail.

A case was registered against him on a petition lodged by driver, M.A. Muneer, who operates from Keerthi Nagar at Elamakkara.

The alleged incident took place at Chakkaraparambu on Wednesday night. Mr. Somashekhar, in his car, reportedly sped on to the national highway bypass from the service road and Mr. Muneer questioned it.

Mr. Somashekhar then allegedly followed Mr. Muneer, stopped him on the track and beat him. The Elamakkara zonal committee of the CITU-affiliated autorickshaw operators’ union demanded stringent action against the actor.