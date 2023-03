March 07, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Actor Bala was hospitalised at a private hospital here on Monday following liver-related ailments.

His condition is stable, according to the authorities at the Amrita Hospital. The actor is receiving necessary medicare at the Gastroenterology Intensive Care Unit, they said.

Bala, 40, has acted in various Malayalam and Tamil movies including Big B, Lucifer, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Veeram, Annatthee to name a few.