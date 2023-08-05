HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Bala booked for trespass, intimidating YouTuber

According to FIR, Bala and three accomplices barged into apartment near Kakkanad after being allegedly provoked by a video posted by the YouTuber criticising the actor

August 05, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Bala has been booked by the Thrikkakara police on charge of trespassing into the house of a YouTuber and threatening him. Three others have also been arraigned as accused in the case.

The incident took place on Friday around 6 p.m., as per the complainant Abdul Khadar, the roommate of YouTuber Aju Alex who goes by the name Chekuthan.

According to the FIR registered by the police, Bala and three of his accomplices barged into the third-floor apartment at Unichira, near Kakkanad, after being allegedly provoked by a video posted by the YouTuber criticising the actor. The actor allegedly threw the YouTuber’s clothes on the floor and tore a backdrop fixed at the apartment for shooting videos. He also allegedly threatened him of dire consequences if the post was not deleted by night.

The YouTuber in his post had criticised Bala for allegedly forcing a freelance film reviewer, Santhosh Varkey, popularly known as Aaratt Annan, into making a public apology.

The accused were booked under Sections 451 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant said that the actor was hysteric and had flashed a gun, which looked like a revolver, handed over to him from a bag by an accomplice who followed him into the apartment. However, the FIR had no mention of any such incident involving a gun.

The YouTuber claimed that the actor had also rung up the son of a late Congress leader to show his influence though he said that he was not certain about the identity of the person on the other side. He said CCTV footage from the apartment had also been handed over to the police.

Since the incident was reported, a video had emerged of Bala talking to the complainant in which he could be heard saying that while everyone has the right to criticise, none should use bad words.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.