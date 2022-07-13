Actor assault: hearing in contempt of court case posted for July 25

Dileep’s lawyer seeks production of all debates aired by Reporter TV

The lawyer of actor Dileep has sought the production of all debates aired by Reporter TV in connection with the sensational actor assault case.

The demand was raised by the lawyer in connection with the contempt of court proceedings initiated by actor Dileep against M.V. Nikesh Kumar, Editor-in-Chief of the TV channel, before the Special Court considering the actor assault case.

The counsel for the actor raised the demand after Mr. Nikesh Kumar’s lawyer expressed doubts about the authenticity of the clippings of the TV debate that was presented by the lawyer of Dileep before the court.

However, Mr. Nikesh Kumar’s lawyer opposed the demand to produce the entire debates as he felt that it would amount to a self-incriminating act, barred by law.

As many as 12 video clips of the TV debate were played out in the court on the day.

Earlier, the court refused to accept the plea of Mr. Nikesh Kumar’s lawyer to postpone the hearing to a date after July 15.

The final hearing in the case will be held on July 25.