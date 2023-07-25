ADVERTISEMENT

Actor assault: HC adjourns hearing on plea by survivor

July 25, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to July 31 hearing on a petition filed by the survivor in the actor assault case seeking an independent investigation into the change in the hash value of the memory card seized and kept in the custody of court in connection with the case.

Opposing the plea of the survivor, the counsel for actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, submitted that the attempt of the petitioner was to protract the trial. The counsel also pointed out that there was no change in the individual hash value of the eight video files contained in the memory card. The allegations of the petitioner were false. The hearing on the petition will continue on July 31.

