Actor assault case: Kerala High Court adjourns plea for probe into change in hash value of memory card

June 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to July 7 hearing on a petition filed by the survivor in the actor assault case involving actor Dileep, seeking an independent investigation into the change in the hash value of the memory card seized and kept in the custody of the court in connection with the case.

When the petition came up, the counsel for the survivor pointed out that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report said that there was some kind of illegal access to the memory card while in the custody of the court. He pointed out that the memory card was accessed on the night of January 9, 2018, and December 13, 2018, at 9.58 p.m. and 10.58 p.m. respectively. The third access was done on July 19, 2021, from 12.19 p.m. to 12.54 p.m. The memory card which contained the videos of the alleged sexual assault was a vital piece of evidence. In fact, if the content of the card was taken away and transmitted and propagated on social media, it would affect the privacy of the survivor.

Illegal access

The counsel pointed out that the lawyer for the accused was allowed to view the visuals only from the pen drive. No access was given to the memory card. Therefore, the change in the harsh value of the card pointed to the fact that somebody had made illegal access to the memory card.

He pleaded that the court sent a clear message, by ordering an investigation into the incident, that such illegal access to such document, especially in sexual assault cases, would not be tolerated. A detailed scientific probe under the monitoring of the High Court is necessary to find out who had accessed the memory card and and what were their motive and purpose.

