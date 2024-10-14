ADVERTISEMENT

Actor assault case: court dismisses survivor’s plea for SIT probe

Published - October 14, 2024 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Plea also sought that a report of a fact-finding inquiry into the unauthorised access made to a memory card containing the videos of the sexual assault be set aside

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed as not maintainable an application filed by the survivor in the 2017 actor sexual assault case, involving actor Dileep, to set aside a report of the fact-finding inquiry conducted by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge into the unauthorised access made to the memory card containing the videos of the sexual assault while in the custody of the judiciary and order a probe by a special investigation team (SIT).

Counsel for actor Dileep, while opposing the application, had contended that relief sought in the application were unsustainable in law as they were filed in a disposed of writ petition (criminal) by the survivor. The court had earlier ordered the Principal Sessions Judge to conduct an inquiry into the unauthorised access made to the memory card on a writ petition filed by the survivor. The court noted that the Supreme Court had deprecated the practice of the High Courts entertaining miscellaneous applications in disposed of writ petitions.

