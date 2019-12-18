Actor assault case: accused allowed to view visuals

The six accused in a woman actor rape case, including actor Dileep, have been permitted to inspect the visuals of the alleged rape on Thursday.

Besides the actor, a trial court, which is considering the case, allowed Sunilkumar, Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijish and Sanalkumar to inspect the visuals, which the prosecution is banking on to prove its case. The court directed all the accused to be present at the CBI court at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The court had earlier turned down the prayer of Mr. Dileep to review the visuals individually. He had handed over the name and other details of an expert he had identified for inspecting the visuals.

It was after moving the Supreme Court that the actor got permission for inspecting the visuals. While allowing the plea, the apex court had directed the actor not to copy or record or tamper with the visuals.

The case is that the woman actor was sexually assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017.