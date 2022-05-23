Actor accuses police of intimidating behaviour

Actor Archana Kavi has made a social media post on an allegedly intimidating and unpleasant interaction with the city police in Fort Kochi while returning home with a woman family friend and her two daughters on Saturday night.

The actor’s Instagram story has since then been widely shared. The incident reportedly took place around 11 a.m. when they were returning to her home after an outing.

In her social media post, she asks “is it wrong to travel at this time? We were all women in an auto. They [cops] were extremely rude and we didn’t feel safe at all,” the post read.

Later, speaking to The Hindu Ms. Kavi said she had no problem with being stopped and questioned but did not like the tone in which one of the two officers did it. “Before the incident near David Hall, we were stopped by another police team who were very polite with us. But the other team was very rude and also followed us to our home, which was very intimidating,” she said.

Ms. Kavi, however, has not lodged any official complaint and said she had no plan to either. The Mattancherry police said they were looking into the matter.