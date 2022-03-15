Activists booked under UAPA stage hunger strike

File charge sheet or scrap case, they demand

KOCHI

The city on Tuesday witnessed a unique protest of sorts with two activists booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA) Act for their alleged Maoist links more than seven years ago, demanding the investigating agency to either file the charge sheet against them or quash the cases.

Activists and members of Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam, Jason Copper and Thushar Nirmal Saradhi, staged a day-long hunger strike at Vanchi Square raising these demands.

Both of them were picked up in the wake of a series of attacks carried out by CPI(Maoist) activists in connection with the 10th anniversary of their formation. “The first of the attacks dubbed as urban action was at the corporate office of Nita Gelatin at Panampilly Nagar in the wake of which I was held in custody for a couple of days. It was after the last attack at the office of National Highways in Kalamassery that I was picked up from the office of the Kerala State Insurance Department, flouting all norms,” said Mr. Cooper.

Mr. Saradhi was picked up on the same day while coming out of a press conference. They were slapped with Sections 10 and 13 of UAPA Act that entailed varying terms of imprisonment, including life imprisonment, and even capital punishment. Both of them spent nearly 50 days in custody before being released on bail.

Their valuables, including mobile phones and laptop, seized in the name of forensic examinations, have not been returned. Books, which were available in the market, were seized from the house of Mr. Saradhi claiming them to be documents supportive of Maoists.

“The investigation agency is shying away from filing even the charge sheet, knowing well that it will expose the fact that there is no ground for any action against us. We are being perpetually hunted and branded as Maoist supporters,” said Mr. Cooper.

Mr. Cooper, a government servant, has suffered professionally as well. He has been denied increments since 2015 and arbitrarily transferred. The activists are determined to continue with their protests till justice is served.

The protest was inaugurated by advocate K.S. Madhusoodhanan.