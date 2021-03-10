Active COVID caseload falls to 6,382

In Ernakulam, 231 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday, and 7,533 samples were sent for testing. The active case load has fallen to 6,382. It had hovered at a figure well over 10,000 in the last week of January.

While 16 people tested positive in Thrikkakara, 13 cases were reported from Kalamassery, 11 from Kaloor, and eight each from Kumbalanghi, Mulavukad, and Vengola. No cases of the infection were reported from among health workers.

A total of 500 people tested negative on Tuesday and 17,924 people remain in quarantine.

While 5,604 people are recovering at home, 39 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 34 are at PVS Hospital, 12 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and a single patient is at the District Hospital, Aluva.

8 lakh doses received

“Eight lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine arrived in the district on Tuesday,” said Dr. M. G. Sivadas, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and nodal officer for immunisation. “This supply will be for Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam, and Idukki, and will be allotted as per directions from the State government,” he said.

Two vaccination camps will be held on Wednesday - one at the High Court for judges, lawyers, and staff on the premises, and another camp at the Amrita Arts and Sciences College, where on-the-spot registration will be permitted for senior citizens. The camp at the college will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.